Taylor Ewert Shares SEC Runner Of The Week Honor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Arkansas freshman Taylor Ewert was among six athletes selected for SEC Runner of the Week honors, sharing the women’s accolade with Alabama’s Jami Reed, as announced by the conference office on Tuesday.

Ewert’s collegiate debut resulted in a victory at the SEC Preview meet hosted by LSU as she established a career best with her winning time of 16:53.7 over a 5,000-meter distance, which bettered her previous best of 16:57.9 while competing at Beavercreek High School in Ohio.

“Taylor is incredible talented and is a great competitor,” said Arkansas women’s head coach Lance Harter. “That showed through this weekend in the rain at LSU, setting a course record and breaking 17 minutes in the 5k.

“Obviously, we are really, really proud of her wearing the Razorback jersey for the first time and walking away with a victory. We’re looking forward to sharing this honor with her teammates and looking forward to the weeks to come. She’s potentially capable of winning some more races.”

Arkansas produced a perfect score of 15 points for the team title in the SEC Preview meet as Ewert paced a first through fifth place finish by the Razorbacks. Ewert finished 1.5 seconds ahead of senior teammate Abby Gary (16:55.2), who was a member of Arkansas’ national championship team last season.

Following an undefeated cross country season in 2019, the Razorbacks extended their streak of team victories to seven consecutive meets.

This past track and field season Ewert claimed the National Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year award and was twice named the Gatorade Ohio Athlete of the Year in cross country.

Ewert is also a very accomplished racewalker and qualified for the 2020 Olympic Trials, which have been rescheduled for 2021, in the 20km racewalk. She currently holds seven national high school and seven American U20 records in racewalk events, ranging in distances from 1,500m to 20km.

