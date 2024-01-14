FAYETTEVILLE — Centerpoint Class of 2025 offensive lineman Tate Spray was among the talented recruits at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday.

Spray, 6-5, 270, provided feedback after the visit on how it went for him.

“It went great today,” Spray said Saturday. “It was great.”

Spray also talked about the various things he and the other prospects did and what stood out.

“Just getting to talk to all the coaches and seeing all the facilities and everything,” Spray said. “Getting to put on a jersey and getting to take a photo shoot that was probably the biggest highlight of the day.”

Arkansas has a new offensive line coach in Eric Mateos, who came from Baylor. He made a strong impression on Spray.

“He is very, very nice,” Spray said. “I got a chance to talk to him several times today. He’s definitely a good one.”

Did he give you any coaching tips that will help you become a better player?

“He said he had watched my film,” Spray said. “He was just giving me some tips. He said I looked really good. He was just giving me some tips on coming out of my stance, using my hips more and stuff like that.”

Spray talked about what it would mean to him if, at some point in the future, the Razorbacks offered him.

“It would mean the world to me,” Spray said. “It has been a dream my entire life to say I could play for the Arkansas Razorbacks.”

What do you feel like are your strengths on the field?

“I would just say probably run blocking is probably my biggest strength, Just getting off the ball and going to get on someone. I love pancaking people. If I get ahold of someone I’m definitely going to try to put them on the ground. Try my hardest to. I am pretty good at pass pro too.”

Spray also talked about an area where he feels maybe he needs to improve the most to become more of a complete player.

“It would be pass blocking for sure,” Spray said. “It’s one of those things I need to get quicker at it. I need to get my steps right.”

Spray plans to camp at Arkansas this summer. He also will attend other Prospect Days at schools, but nothing planned in the immediate future.

“Some may pop up, but in the spring I will for sure,” Spray said.

New Offers Extended

Arkansas is known to have extended at least three new scholarship offers on Saturday including an in-state recruits and two more from Oklahoma powerhouse Jenks High School.

Little Rock Southwest Class of 2026 defensive end Anthony Kennedy, 6-6, 265, was offered by the Hogs. His other offers are Georgia, UNLV, Auburn and Missouri.

From Jenks, Class of 2026 running back Kaydin “Batman” Jones, 6-0, 180, and Class of 2027 athlete Samaj Stanford, 5-11, 173, were both offered. Jones also has offers from Kentucky, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tulsa, Baylor, Utah, Texas Tech and Colorado. Arkansas was the first offer for Stanford.

Eureka (Mo.) Class of 2025 four-star offensive tackle Jack Lange, 6-8, 275, was among the other visitors. He holds double-digit offers including one from the Razorbacks.

Among the other in-state recruits known to have visited were Russellville Class of 2025 defensive back Bo Mosley, 6-2, 172. Benton Class of 2025 offensive lineman Parker Glaze, 6-4 1/2, 290, Camden Fairview Class of 2025 athlete Trenton Haygood, 5-9, 160, Pulaski Academy Class of 2026 offensive lineman Evan Goodwin, 6-7, 300. and Maumelle Class of 2025 athlete Keytrone Green, 5-11, 175.