LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium is set to expire this month, leaving thousands of Arkansans at risk of being homeless. The city of Hot Springs is providing funding to help those in need, but it is expected to run out by the end of the week.

Day in and day out, Ouachita Behavioral Health and Wellness Rental and Utility Case Manager Loren Eitel-Morphew sifts through the stack of more than 200 applications on her desk.