Talented Wide Receiver Marlon Crockett to Play Senior Season at New School

FAYETTEVILLE — Class of 2021 wide receiver Marlon Crockett will play his senior season at Cabot High School instead of Searcy where he was a standout in 2019.

Crockett, 6-4, 190, made the announcement on Twitter.

I want everyone to know that I will be attending Cabot High School for my senior year #LastRide pic.twitter.com/iI0bzqfgqX — Marlon Crockett (@crockett_marlon) May 2, 2020

As a junior, Crockett helped Searcy to a 12-1 record and Class 6A state championship. They beat Greenwood 50-38 in the semifinals and then downed Benton 28-27 in the championship game. The lone loss during the season came on Oct. 25 44-34 to Jonesboro.

Crockett caught 65 passes for 1,080 yards and 13 touchdowns while also rushing once for five yards. In limited duty on defense, Crockett had nine tackles and two pass breakups. He returned three kickoffs for 118 yards including a 90-yard touchdown.

Crockett has offers to Kansas, Arkansas State, Massachusetts, Louisiana Monroe and Southern Miss. He was the 15-5A newcomer of the year in 2018 at Gregory-Portland (Texas) High School.

At Cabot, he will catch passes from senior quarterback Tyler Gee, 6-0, 190. Gee helped lead Cabot to a 6-5 record in 2019. He completed 146 of 259 passes for 2,319 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also had three rushing touchdowns.