Talented Two-Way Lineman Patrick Kutas Reflects Back on Official Visit to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers three-star defensive lineman Patrick Kutas was one of the two official visitors at Arkansas this weekend.

Kutas, 6-5, 280, was asked about the visit to Arkansas after he left the school.

“The fans are one thing,” Kutas said. “They are diehard and crazy. I like that. The atmosphere is great around here and obviously. I love the coaches around here. They are line guys so that helps me a lot.”

He likes what Sam Pittman is doing as he tries to build up the program.

“That he’s really trying to change the program,” Kutas said. “Everybody I have talked to says his focus is straight. He’s working hard to try to turn this place around and really make it a top program.”

Kutas has a long list of offers and is being pursued by some for offense and others such as Arkansas for defense. Do you have a preference?

“I don’t have a preference,” Kutas said. “I can do either.”

He got to spend him with Ashley on the official visit.

“Coach Ashley is great,” Kutas said. “Obviously he’s pretty big. His enthusiasm. He’s a great defensive line coach. He won at Tulsa. He did great there. It’s exciting to know his history is great.”

Marcus Henderson was his host. Kutas talked about his strengths on the field.

“I think I’m very athletic for my size,” Kutas said. “I’m quick off the ball. I strike really well with my hands. I like to maul people.”

You have had a busy week of seeing schools. How was it?

“It’s been really good,” Kutas said. “The Zoom and stuff doesn’t justify the people, the culture that you get to see and everything around it. So it’s been awesome just to get out and be here. I was at Illinois, Purdue and Indiana last week. Now I’m here at Arkansas this week.”

Kutas talked about his plans for the remainder of the summer.

“I have Oregon official next week then Louisville after that,” Kutas said. “Then I might do a couple of unofficials.”

He doesn’t plan on rushing into a decision, but did talk about a possible timetable.

“I don’t think before the season, but maybe midseason unless I get done with all of these and I’m just ready,” Kutas said. “We’ll see how it goes.”

Kutas is pleased he is getting to attend high school at Christian Brothers.

“Christian Brothers is awesome,” Kutas said. “The best decision I have ever made to go to high school. It’s everybody’s brohterhood. We’re all tight with each other. Nobody is mean to anybody. The academics are great, the athletics are great and our facilities are amazing. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

As a junior, Kutas had 31 tackles, three for loss, one sack and a fumble recovery.

The Hogs offered Kutas on Feb. 10. In addition to his four schools he has official visits, he also has offers from Indiana, Army, Purdue, Arkansas State, UAB, Air Force, Texas A&M, Florida State, Western Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Arizona State, Virginia, Liberty, Princeton, Mississippi State, Memphis, Tulane, Coastal Carolina and Kansas.