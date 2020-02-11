Talented Offensive Linemen Inside State for Sam Pittman, Brad Davis

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has one commitment for the Class of 2021 and to the surprise of no one it’s from an offensive lineman.

Wynne’s Terry Wells, 6-5, 290, committed to Arkansas on Feb. 1. Wells chose the Hogs over offers from Kansas, Southern Miss and Arkansas State. Since then, Miami has also offered him. Wells is solid to Arkansas, but that won’t stop others from coming after him.

Behind Wells in the Class of 2021, the top offensive lineman could be Little Rock Central’s Makilan Thomas, 6-3, 295. Thomas received his first offer from Arkansas State on Jan. 31. He’s among the prospects being evaluated by the Hogs.

The sleeper in Arkansas in 2021 on the offensive line may be Texarkana center Gaylon Williams, 6-1, 290. He has a 3.6 grade-point average taking advanced classes and already secured a 22 on the ACT. He is very strong and is hard for a defensive lineman to move out of way. His strength and intelligence make him a nightmare for opposing defensive linemen.

As noted in Monday’s recruiting story, the top linemen in 2022 are Joe T. Robinson’s E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 305, Maumelle’s Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 300, and Camden Fairview’s Timothy Dawn, 6-5, 270. All three have collected offers with Arkansas offering both Harris and Chamblee.

But the list of talented offensive linemen in 2022 doesn’t end with those three. Among the others are Jonesboro’s Josh Hyneman, 6-4, 275, who doubles as a standout on the baseball diamond.

More offensive linemen in 2022 are Fordyce’s Carson Williams, 6-3, 260, who helped lead the team to a state championship. Lake Hamilton’s Chase Jessup, 6-4, 280, started for a very good team. Har-Ber’s Jake Streubing, 6-1, 260, started as a freshman for the Wildcats in 2018. Bryant’s Brook Edmonson, 6-4, 260, started for one of the best high school teams in recent memory. The right tackle owns a 3.9 grade-point average and already has secured a 29 on the ACT. North Little Rock’s Braxton Johnson, 6-0, 300, plays for one of the top programs in Arkansas.

A lineman who may be flying under the radar right now, but won’t much longer is Gosnell’s Tederian Blair, 6-4, 294. Click here for his HUDL. The colleges will start finding out more about him.

In addition to Chamblee, Maumelle has Class of 2022 offensive lineman Caleb Stroud, 6-6, 305. Like so many in this class, he is taking care of academics as well. He has a 3.8 grade-point average and has a 19 on the ACT.

Other names will emerge, but as one can see there’s a lot of talented offensive linemen coming up in the next couple of classes.