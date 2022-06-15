FAYETTEVILLE — Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman four-star offensive lineman Charles Jagusah wrapped up his official visit to Arkansas on Wednesday.

Jagusah, 6-6, 308, has now been to Arkansas and Missouri with two more visits coming up in the next few days. He talked about how the visit to Arkansas went for him.

“Really, really pretty campus,” Jagusah said. “I like a lot of the guys on the team I’ve met so far. Just a good atmosphere. The coaching staff, they’re trending everything upwards so it was really, really good visit.”

Jagusah was hosted by another offensive lineman who played one year at Notre Dame before heading to Arkansas.

“I was with Luke Jones mostly,” Jagusah said. “I was around some of the other freshmen too on the line but mostly Luke.”

Jagusah talked about what Jones told him about Arkansas.

“Just kind of look for the place that makes you happy and this place has a lot to offer in that department,” Jagusah said.

He was at Arkansas to watch the Hogs beat Missouri on Black Friday. He talked about the unofficial visit compared to this official visit.

“For me it’s just like getting to see the campus more,” Jagusah said. “Because we came for the Missouri game and we really didn’t see a whole lot. So it was a little bit rushed there. Getting back and getting to sit down with coach. Coach (Sam) Pittman has been around us a lot So that was really, really nice. Just kind of getting to know everyone.”

How was it being around Pittman and what did he tell you about coming to play for him?

“It’s definitely helped them a lot,” Jagusah said. “He’s a really good dude. O-line coach and you don’t see that too often with head coaches. He’s someone who could definitely help me out a lot of I decide to come here.”

As with several recruits lately it was hard for Jagusah to single out just one thing that was the highlight.

“I can’t really think of one single thing,” Jagusah said. “It’’s just been a really good trip. I liked it lot.”

Many feel that Jagusah will choose from Notre Dame, Michigan, Arkansas or Missouri. What did this visit do for Arkansas?

“It’s definitely boosted it a lot for sure,” Jagusah said. “I’ve got a lot to think about but its’s definitely helped a lot.”

What were the things that happened to boost Arkansas’ chances?

“Just kind of the people here,” Jagusah said. “That’s about it really. Meeting people I like. Meeting just good people that want to win.”

If Jagusah were to attend Arkansas he would be coached by Cody Kennedy. That is another thing that appeals to Jagusah.

“Coach Kennedy is a great dude,” Jagusah said. “Good coach. Kind of getting to sit in with his meetings a little bit. It’s like trying to understand a different language but you catch on a little bit after sitting there for 30-45 minutes but no, he’s a great coach and a good dude.”

Jagusah has two more official visits this week.

“We’re going to Michigan on Thursday and then Notre Dame on Saturday,” Jagusah said.

He said he’s hoping to make a decision before his senior season. Jagusah is also a talented wrestler.