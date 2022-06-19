FAYETTEVILLE — Frisco (Texas) Lone Star four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton was among the official visitors at Arkansas this weekend.

Braxton, 6-0, 170, committed to Michigan State on June 14, but still kept his visit to Arkansas. Following the visit he was pleased he kept the trip and talked about how it went.

“I loved it, I did,” Braxtonn said. “I liked Coach (Sam) Pittman, Coach (Dominique) Bowman, Coach (Barry) Odom, the whole defensive staff. I liked that Coach Bowman got on the board and showed us some technique stuff. This has really been the only school I’ve went to that I learned something new, DB-wise, in the film room.”

For Braxton it wasn’t his first time to be at Arkansas so he had seen the facilities and stuff previously.

“No, I’ve been here before, about two years ago, but this is my first time recently,” Braxton said.

He did commit to the Spartans, but he opted to not shut his recruiting down.

“Yeah, I’m just keeping my options open,” Braxton Arkansas is definitely a school that I’d go to, just in case.”

Arkansas has a deep rotation in the secondary playing up to six defensive backs at a time. Braxton likes that.

“Yeah, that’s good because that means that you’ll be able to get on the field better,” Braxton said. “And then also they’re only bringing in two cornerbacks in the 2023 class.”

Jordan Crook was his player host and he talked about the highlight of the visit.

“Just the coaches, you know,” Braxton said. “Coach Bowman, Coach Pittman, Coach Odom, just how Coach Bowman teaches the DBs.”

Braxton had a previous relationship with Crook from when they were younger.

“Yeah. Me and Crook, we played together in little league, so yeah, I know him from that,” Braxton said.

