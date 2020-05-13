T.Q. Jackson Announces Transfer Choice

FAYETTEVILLE — Freshman wide receiver T.Q. Jackson has announced he is transferring to SMU.

Jackson, who was a member of the Class of 2019 at the University of Arkansas, announced previously he was transferring. He opted to finish out the academic year at Arkansas.

Jackson played in three games in 2019 thus preserving his redshirt season. He caught one pass for two yards. He will redshirt in 2020 at SMU barring a waiver from the NCAA then have three years of eligibility remaining.

Arkansas signed Jackson out of Jefferson (Texas) High School winning a recruiting battle over Missouri, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, TCU, Purdue, Texas Tech and others. He was a four-star recruit with Rivals.