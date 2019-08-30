Symmetry abounds as Hoop Hogs pursue ESPN national Top 30 guards Bryce Thompson and Moses Moody

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — The symmetry in Arkansas’s recruitment of 2020 star guards Bryce Thompson and Moses Moody has been undeniable, and true to form both players had the Hogs in their respective “Top 7” schools released earlier this week.



Thompson (6-4 shooting guard, Tulsa Booker T. Washington High School, ESPN national No. 24 / 5-star prospect) released his Top 7 on Thursday, a list that included Arkansas, Kansas, North Carolina, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Texas.



Moody (6-6 shooting guard, Montverde Academy in Florida by way of Little Rock, ESPN national No. 28 / 4-star prospect) released his Top 7 on Wednesday, a list that included Arkansas, Kansas, Oregon, Southern Cal, Michigan, Ohio State, and Florida.



That’s just the tip of the symmetry iceberg …



* Thompson and Moody took junior-year official visits to Arkansas on the same weekend in October 2018.



* Thompson and Moody both had their Arkansas offers made by the previous coaching staff reaffirmed in the spring by new head coach Eric Musselman.



* Thompson and Moody have been recruited by Chris Crutchfield — first when Crutchfield was associate head coach at Oklahoma and most recently after Crutchfield took over the same role at Arkansas in May.

* Thompson and Moody both played well during the presitigous NBPA Top 100 Camp in Charlottesville, Va., in mid-June when for the first time as a complete staff Arkansas’s coaching quartet of Musselman, Crutchfield, and assistant coaches Corey Williams and Clay Moser were on hand to watch and evaluate the two.



* Thompson and Moody both took unofficial visits to Arkansas in the last week of June — Thompson on June 25 and Moody on June 30 — marking return trips to Fayetteville for both players but the first for each since the hiring of the new coaching staff.



* Thompson and Moody both played well during the Team USA U17 training camp in late July in Colorado Springs, Colo., as Arkansas coaches were once again on hand to watch and evaluate them.

* Thompson and Moody will both take their first senior-year official visits this weekend — Thompson to Texas and Moody to Ohio State.

* Most importantly, sources familiar with their Arkansas recruitment believe both Thompson and Moody — whether on official or unofficial visits — will return to Fayetteville for visits with the Hogs as they continue to consider their college playing options.



Linked below are Thompson’s and Moody’s “Top 7” announcements — both made via Twitter and both desgined by Tipton Edits … followed by recent highlight reels of both players … and photos from their June unofficial visits to Arkansas …

So grateful for this opportunity. Thanks to all the coaches that have recruited me thus far. Another step closer.



Proverbs 18:16@TiptonEdits @BallisWillbrant pic.twitter.com/XTqxm4ypXN — Bryce Thompson👑 (@B3thompson__) August 30, 2019