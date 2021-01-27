Sylvan Hills Adds Four-Star Running Back Isaiah Broadway to Team

FAYETTEVILLE — It happened a little after Christmas, but Sylvan Hills has added a very nice late Christmas present to its football team with the addition of Class of 2022 four-star running back Isaiah Broadway.

Broadway, 6-0, 200, played his junior season at Lancaster (Texas) High School following two years at Lewisville (Texas) Hebron. He joins a Sylvan Hills team that went 9-4 in 2020 and advanced to the semifinals of the Class 6A state playoffs. They lost to Lake Hamilton 21-20 in overtime in the semifinals.

“We were actually here a couple of weeks ago,” Broadway said. “It’s pretty easy (transition) because it’s the offseason so all I’ve got to do is go in there and work. Just workout. I’ve got a lot of my (new) teammates on Twitter and Instagram already.”

In three years of varsity football in Texas, Broadway has carried the football 219 times for 1,259 yards and 13 touchdowns while also catching 23 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns. Broadway talked about his strengths at running back.

“My love for the game,” Broadway said. “My not getting caught up in having stars and having offers. Just teamwork and I feel like a lot of coaches see that in me and they’re attracted by that. They like that.”

As far as the area he needs to probably improve the most, Broadway also had a thought on that.

“I feel like just knowing the game,” Broadway said. “Being able to get my anticipation in and stuff like that. Just learning the game.”

One challenge for Broadway is having to learn his third system in three years. Having gone from Hebron to Lancaster to Sylvan Hills.

“Once you are able to grasp the general idea of what the offense is trying to do it becomes the terminology,” Broadway said. “You hear stuff and then you think, ‘Ok, it’s this.’ It’s learning what they’re trying to do and how they want to use you. That is how I’m able to do it.”

Broadway is looking forward to the 2021 season at Sylvan Hills and hoping for even more success over 2020.

“I really don’t know yet because I haven’t seen all the players yet,” Broadway said. “But the guys I workout with is a pretty hard working group so I look forward to finding out more about this school and the players.”

The last time Broadway ran the 40-yard dash was as a ninth grader when he timed a 4.61 laser.

Arkansas offered Broadway on Jan. 25, 2019, with the former staff, but he hasn’t been reoffered by the new staff to this point. He currently holds offers from Washington State, Connecticut, Houston, SMU, Cincinnati, Baylor, Utah, New Mexico, North Texas, William & Mary and Illinois State.

“Arkansas offered me my freshman year and I never got a re-offer,” Broadway said. “Coach (Jeff) Traylor offered me.”

If the new staff begins to recruit him Broadway is interested.

“I mean I would coming from here,” Broadway said. “The team is doing a lot better. I can see it’s growing. Sam Pittman is fixing it up down there. I think they are getting better. That’s what I see. They did alright this season.”

His second cousin Ramon Broadway played for Arkansas from 2007-2010.

“Actually I have never met him,” Broadway said. “I just know he played at Arkansas.”

As far as recruiting, Broadway is keeping an open mind and his options open.