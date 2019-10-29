Superfan Canaan Sandy is hoping to fill Razorback Stadium against Mississippi State

Arkansas Razorback superfan Canaan Sandy has issued a plea to Hog fans not going to the game on Saturday to give up their tickets to those who would like to come to Razorback Stadium to cheer on the Razorbacks against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

#FilltheHogPen started last weekend as Sandy put out a video to encourage the fans to pack Razorback Stadium as the Hogs host the Bulldogs on Homecoming at 3 p.m.

Hog fans @CanaanSandy has a message for you. #FillTheHogPen. “Let’s Shake The Stands”! Despite the tough times show up and show out this weekend at Razorback Stadium as the Hogs take on Mississippi State looking for the first SEC Win for Chad Morris on Homecoming. pic.twitter.com/RroJEEUsNy — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) October 29, 2019

Currently there are over 300 requests for tickets to the game this weekend. Reach out to Sandy on Twitter or Facebook to help spread tickets to those Hog fans who want to come to the game.