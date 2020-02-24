Storm’s Strikes With Huffine’s Homer In 5-1 Arkansas Win

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Senior Keely Huffine clubbed her first career home run in the bottom of the third as No. 23 Arkansas (12-2) never looked back in a 5-1 victory over Marist (4-5) on Sunday afternoon at Bogle Park. Senior pitcher Autumn Storms improved to 7-0 this season and struck out nine in just four innings of work.

Both team’s pitchers sailed through the first two innings and did not allow a baserunner. Arkansas’ offense was jumpstarted by Huffine, who was slotted in the nine position of the lineup, as she laced a two-run homer to left in the third. Later in the inning with a runner on first, junior Braxton Burnside drove a line drive double off the leftfield wall to go up, 3-0. Junior Danielle Gibson capitalized with a humpback liner into left to cap off the four run third.

Marist scored its lone run in the top of the sixth inning on a base hit. Junior Ryan Jackson answered by towering a solo homer in the bottom of the frame to earn the run back.

Burnside and junior Kayla Green both collected multi-hit days. Junior pitcher Mary Haff received the ball in a starting assignment and struck out four in her three frames. The Red Foxes registered five hits against Arkansas pitching, but all were singles.

Caroline Baratta led the way for Marist and was 2-for-4 at the dish.

Arkansas remains at home for the Wooo Pig Classic next weekend for six games from Thursday, Feb. 27 through Sunday, March 1. Visit ArkansasRazorbacks.com for a complete schedule.

