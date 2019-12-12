Stepp to remain on Pittman’s staff as wide receivers coach

Arkansas wide receivers coach Justin Stepp will remain on Sam Pittman’s staff becoming the second official hire for the new Razorbacks head coach according to sources.

Stepp spent the last two seasons at Arkansas coaching under Chad Morris and has recruited and coached several four star wide receivers including All-SEC Freshman Treylon Burks. Burks along with other four stars Trey Knox, TQ Jackson and Shamar Nash were among a top 25 class last season that earned Stepp a raise after his first season on the Hill.

Stepp spent three seasons (2015-17) with Morris at SMU and three seasons at Appalachian State (2012-14) before joining the Hogs.

He, Sam Pittman and new offensive line coach Brad Davis are out recruiting right now for the Razorbacks.

Eight other coaching spots are still open for the Hogs including offensive and defensive coordinators.

Stay tuned to the Pig Trail Nation for updates on the new coaches and how recruiting is going throughout the next few days as the early signing period begins next Wednesday December 18th.