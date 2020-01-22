State of Georgia Recruiting on Upswing With Sam Pittman, Staff at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is making a stronger recruiting presence in Georgia with the hiring of Sam Pittman and his staff.

Pittman spent the past four seasons as offensive line coach at Georgia before being hired at Arkansas to replace Chad Morris. Pittman also brought Scott Fountain with him from the University of Georgia and then hired Jimmy Smith from Georgia State.

Arkansas has handed out several offers today to underclassmen in Georgia. Among the 2020 prospects slated to get a visit from the Arkansas coaches today in The Peach State are LaGrange Troup County four-star defensive lineman Andy Boykin, 6-4, 306, and Powder Springs McEachern four-star wide receiver Javon Baker, 6-1, 190. Boykin is slated to visit Arkansas the Jan. 31-Feb. 2 weekend while Baker will be in Fayetteville this weekend. Baker is currently committed to Alabama. Justin Stepp is recruiting Baker while Rion Rhoades is on Boykin.

Pittman and the Razorbacks didn’t sign anyone from Georgia in the early signing period. Though they did pick up a transfer cornerback, Jerry Jacobs, 5-11, 205, from Arkansas State. Jacobs was from South Cobb (Ga.) High School.

The Hogs have commitments from Fort Valley Peach County three-star defensive lineman Jaqualin McGhee, 6-4, 255 and Atlanta Woodward Academy three-star linebacker Jacorrei Turner, 6-4, 205.

Arkansas also hosted Canton Cherokee four-star running back Ebony Jackson, 6-1, 200, last weekend. Smith will see him on Thursday. Jackson was committed to Georgia, but didn’t sign early.

Another visitor last weekend from Georgia was Lithonia five-star offensive tackle Broderick Jones, 6-6, 300. He is committed to Georgia, but also considering the Razorbacks and Auburn.

Logansville Grayson four-star quarterback CJ Dixon, 6-6, 215, is scheduled to visit Arkansas this weekend as well. Dixon was committed to Illinois at one time. Dixon has a strong arm.