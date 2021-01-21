State Farm College Baseball Showdown Features Nation’s Top Teams at Globe Life Field, February 19-21

Arlington, TX – Six of the NCAA’s top-ranked baseball programs from the Big 12 and Southeastern Conferences will be featured in the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field. Details of the three-day event, which takes place February 19-21, were announced this morning.

Single Day Tickets and Weekend Passes for the 2021 State Farm College Showdown will go on sale to the public at 1:00 p.m. CT TODAY at texasrangers.com/collegebaseballshowdown. A single day ticket will be good for all three games on that day, and a weekend pass will be good for all nine games in the three-day tournament.

The field for the 2021 Showdown features Texas Christian University, the University of Texas, and Texas Tech University from the Big 12 Conference and the University of Arkansas, University of Mississippi, and Mississippi State University from the Southeastern Conference.

All six schools are in the top ten of D1Baseball’s preseason rankings that were released on Monday: 3—Texas Tech; 6—Mississippi; 7—Mississippi State; 8—Arkansas; 9—Texas; 10—TCU.

The State Farm College Baseball Showdown will be held annually at Globe Life Field. All eight Big 12 Conference baseball schools are expected to participate at least once in the tournament between 2021 and 2025 against opponents from the SEC and Pac 12 Conferences.

“We are thrilled to welcome six of the top baseball programs in the country to Globe Life Field for the inaugural State Farm College Baseball Showdown,” said Sean Decker, Texas Rangers Executive Vice President, Sports & Entertainment. “We started conversations to make this event a reality back when the new park was in the design phase, and I would like to thank State Farm and all six schools for their unwavering support since that time.

“We can’t wait to welcome all college baseball fans to Globe Life Field starting February 19th.”

All games of the 2021 State Farm College Showdown will be streamed live by FloSports, the exclusive broadcast partner for the tournament. To join the action, fans can watch here.

Globe Life Field opened in March 2020 and is the home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers, which played 30 games in the park without fans in the abbreviated 2020 season. The facility then hosted 16 MLB neutral site postseason games in the National League Division (3) and Championship (7) Series and the World Series (6). Games in the final two playoff rounds were played in front of approximately 11,500 fans per game, the maximum capacity allowed by MLB.

2021 STATE FARM COLLEGE BASEBALL SHOWDOWN SCHEDULE

(Home Team Listed Second)

Friday, February 19

11:00 a.m.—Mississippi State vs. Texas

3:00 p.m.—Mississippi vs. TCU

7:00 p.m.—Arkansas vs. Texas Tech

Saturday, February 20

11:00 a.m.—TCU vs. Mississippi State

3:00 p.m.—Texas Tech vs. Mississippi

7:00 p.m.—Texas vs. Arkansas

Sunday, February 21

11:00 a.m.—Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

3:00 p.m.—Mississippi vs. Texas

7:00 p.m.—Arkansas vs. TCU

Designed with a retractable roof to be a premier multipurpose sports and entertainment venue, Globe Life Field was the home of more than 60 high school graduations in May and June and most recently hosted the 10-night Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from December 3-12 with sellout crowds of 14,500 per performance.

All tickets for this event are considered General Admission tickets. Upon arrival at Globe Life Field, open seats will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. In an effort to promote social distancing, every other row and select seats will be blocked. Single Day Tickets are priced at $25 for adults and $15 for youth 13 sand under while the Weekend Passes are priced at $50 for adults and $30 for youth 13 and under. Group and suite ticket packages are also available. .

All State Farm College Baseball Showdown games at Globe Life Field will require facial coverings, social distancing, as well as other enhanced safety and health measures. In an effort to enhance public safety, Globe Life Field will be enforcing a no bag policy. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items, including diaper bags, after proper inspection.

These health and safety protocols are similar to those that were in place for the Major League Baseball Postseason, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and the Texas High School Football Playoffs

Single day parking will cost $15 and weekend parking will cost $30. Parking passes can be purchased in advance at texasrangers.com/collegebaseballshowdown, or at parking lot entrances with a credit card. All Globe Life Field concessions will be cashless and offer pre-packaged food and beverage options.

QUOTES FROM THE HEAD COACHES OF THE PARTICIPATING SCHOOLS

IN THE 2021 STATE FARM COLLEGE BASEBALL SHOWDOWN

Jim Schlossnagle, Texas Christian University

“We are so very honored to be a part of the inaugural year of this great showcase of college baseball. What a great way to welcome our great game back to the national landscape! I am looking forward to having our team compete against the very best college baseball has to offer and, as a baseball fan, being able to watch the great level of play as well.”

David Pierce, University of Texas

“I am thrilled for our team to open the 2021 season at the first ever State Farm College Baseball Showdown. Not only will we get to play in an incredible new ballpark but it will be a great opportunity for our guys to face some of the best teams in the country right out of the gate.”

Tim Tadlock, Texas Tech University

“We are looking forward to the opportunity to open our 2021 season in the Rangers’ state-of-the-art ballpark. It sets up to be a great weekend of competition.”

Dave Van Horn, University of Arkansas

“Starting the season in a big league ballpark is a great way to start the year for us. Our team is really excited to play at Globe Life Stadium and play some elite teams right out of the gate. The competition we’ll see will be some of the best in the nation and for our fans it’s a reminder of our old Southwest Conference days. We can’t wait to get down there and get going.”

Mike Bianco, University of Mississippi:

“We’re really excited to be part of the State Farm College Baseball Showdown. What a way to kick off the season at a beautiful venue against great competition.”

Chris Lemonis. Mississippi State University

“We are excited to open our season against three quality opponents in an amazing facility like Globe Life Field. The opportunity for our guys to compete against some of the best programs in college baseball in a professional park will only help us later in the season. We’d like to thank the Texas Rangers organization for this opportunity, and we look forward to seeing some of our fans in Arlington this February.”

STATE FARM COLLEGE BASEBALL SHOWDOWN NOTES: Last games at Globe Life Park in Arlington: TCU—Oct. 1, 2019 vs. Texas Rangers Futures Team (3-3, 12 inn,); May 19, 2019 vs. UTA (W, ,5-3);;;Texas—May 17, 2015 vs. UTA (L, 5-6, 10 inn.); Texas Tech—March 14, 2017 vs. UTA (L, 1-5)…Globe Life Park also hosted the 2002 and 2004 Big 12 Tournaments…Globe Life Field is scheduled to host the Big 12 Tournament in 2022, 2023, and 2024.