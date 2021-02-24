Spink Named SEC Freshman Of The Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Freshman Indianna Spink continues to add to her already impressive rookie resume with her second SEC Freshman of the Week honor, announced by the league office on Wednesday.

Spink becomes just the third Razorback in program history to win the award twice in the same season, joining former Hogs Jade Frampton (2011) and Anouk Tigu (2008).

The Razorbacks finished the weekend 2-0, opening SEC play with a 4-3 win against Ole Miss on Saturday (Feb. 20) and a 4-0 sweep of No. 25 Mississippi State on Monday (Feb. 22).

Spink went 1-1 this weekend in singles play and undefeated in doubles play, teaming up with freshman teammate Morgan Cross.

Against Mississippi State, she and Cross earned the first doubles win for Arkansas. Spink’s domination on the court helped clinch the match win for the Hogs on court two (4-6, 6-1, 6-4) posting her second ranked win as a freshman and first ranked win in a dual match. Her defeat of MSU’s No. 69 Emma Antonaki was Antonaki’s first loss dating back to Feb. 2nd of last year.

Against Ole Miss, Spink dropped a battle to Tiphanie Fiquet, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7) in singles, while she and Cross secured a hard-fought doubles win against Anna Vrbenska and Tereza Janatova 7-6 (0) to clinch the doubles point for Arkansas.

Arkansas will pause SEC play for a Friday afternoon match against Memphis on Feb. 26 at 3:00 p.m. inside the Billingsley Tennis Center.

