FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Samara Spencer continues to build her case for the SEC’s Freshman of the Year award, as she won the SEC Freshman of the Week for the fourth time, the league office announced Tuesday morning. Spencer joins Hog legend C’eira Ricketts (5x) as the only players in program history to win the award four or more times.

Despite missing the Auburn game, Spencer didn’t miss a beat against Missouri. The freshman guard was instrumental in the Hogs’ second half comeback, scoring a career-best 22 points, pulling down a career-best seven boards, while also dishing four assists. Spencer rebounded from a 3-12 first half, scoring 15 points on six of nine shooting after halftime to help key the Razorback rally. Spencer did it all in this game – her seven rebounds helped Arkansas dominated the battle on the glass, 49-37; her four assists were a team-high; and despite being the shortest player on the floor, Spencer also tallied a block shot.

Since the Alabama game on January 20, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida product has been on an absolute tear. She has scored 17 or more points in six straight games, while going for 20+ in three of her last four games. Over that six-game stretch, Spencer’s averages are elite – the freshman guard is averaging 19.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 assists on 46 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent from three. As she goes, so go the Hogs – Arkansas is 4-2 over those six games, with their only losses coming in overtime to then-No. 7 Tennessee and Texas A&M on the road.

