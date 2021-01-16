Speedy RB Trey Holly Pulls In Pair of SEC Offers Friday Including One From Arkansas, Impressed by Jimmy Smith

FAYETTEVILLE — Farmerville (La.) Union Parish Class of 2023 running back Trey Holly pulled in two offers on Friday including one from Arkansas.

Holley, 5-8, 180, also was offered by LSU and announced the Arkansas offer on Twitter.

#AGTG I’m beyond blessed to announce that I have received an offer from THE University of Arkansas 🔴⚪️🐗 #WPS #ItsPersonal pic.twitter.com/PGMf2zCpKa — Trey Holly (@DrippyTrey2) January 16, 2021

Holly also has offers from Purdue, Grambling and Kansas in addition to the two from the SEC schools. Grambling became his first offer on Dec. 8. Purdue followed on Jan. 2 and then Kansas Jan. 8. Holly talked about what the Arkansas offer meant to him.

“It means a lot,” Holly said. “From where I came from people rarely get offers. So it means a lot.”

As a sophomore in 2020, Holly carried 280 times for 2,710 yards and 44 touchdowns. He also caught 13 passes for 190 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He returned eight kickoffs for 212 yards and one touchdown while also returning a punt for a touchdown. He helped the Farmers to an 11-1 record as well.

“We finished second in the state,” Holly said. “We lost in the state championship game (to Baton Rouge Madison Prep Academy).”

Holly talked about his strengths at running back that make schools like the five who have offered already coming after him.

“Being tough,” Holly said. “Being tough and patient. I had a great offensive line in front of me. Without them I don’t think I would have had that many yards.”

While he is pleased with Arkansas and all his other offers, the LSU one may prove hard to beat.

“Yes sir, growing up I always wanted to play for LSU for some reason,” Holly said. “I feel like that was just home because that is in Louisiana and that’s where I’m from.”

But Holly said now that the recruiting is upon him that he plans to keep an open mind and consider all schools who offer him.

“I’m not gonna commit yet,” Holly said. “I’m just wait around and see what offers come in that I could get. I’m just gonna wait around.”

While Holly didn’t get a chane to watch much Razorback Football this fall, many observers feel he’s very similar to Arkansas’ Trelon Smith, 5-9, 185. Smith is a speedy running back who led the Hogs in rushing and is similar size to Holly. Like Smith proved this year, some might consider size a disadvantage, but Holly doesn’t view it that way.

“I feel like my speed really that helps me out a lot,” Holly. “My speed and staying confident and strong. Just go hard.”

While Holly has two more years of high school football to play, he has already started thinking of what he’s looking for in a college.

“Whichever makes me feel like home really,” Holly said. “Just whatever college I feel most comfortable with. Makes me feel I’m home, that’s it.”

As far as feeling comfortable, that is something that Holly is with Arkansas’ Jimmy Smith. He’s the coach of the running backs at Arkansas and told Holly what his plans are for him if he can sign him.

“He’s real cool,” Holly said. “I feel like we bonded as soon as we started communicating. We bonded that fast.

“He said he feels like, if not the best that ever came through there, that I could play a big role in the offense.”