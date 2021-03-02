Source Indicates Blayne Toll Has Entered Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE — A source has indicated that freshman defensive end Blayne Toll has entered the transfer portal.

Toll was a four-star recruit from Hazen High School. He spent time at both tight end and defensive end as a freshman while redshirting. He enrolled at Arkansas in January, 2020, and would have gone through spring drills, but they were not held due to COVID.

He was a four-year varsity letterman at Hazen. Played on both sides of the ball including both quarterback and receiver on offense.

He chose the Hogs over a long list of schools coming out of high school.