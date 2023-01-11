FAYETTEVILLE — Including walk ons, Arkansas has seen 26 players enter the transfer portal and some have found new homes.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Malik Hornsby has announced he will continue his career at Texas State. In three seasons at Arkansas, Hornsby completed 18 of 39 passes for 314 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He rushed 57 times for 307 yards and one touchdown. Hornsby caught two passes for eight yards. He was a four-star recruit out of Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall.

True freshman running back James Jointer is headed to Liberty. Jointer was a three-star recruit out of Little Rock Parkview. He redshirted in 2022, but did carry three times for nine yards.

Tight end Trey Knox has opted to use his fifth season at South Carolina. Knox was Arkansas’ starting tight end. At Arkansas in four season, Knox caught 81 passes for 892 yards and nine touchdowns. He was a four-star prospect who signed with the Hogs out of Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman.

Safety Simeon Blair was a redshirt senior at Arkansas and will use his extra season at Memphis. He earned a scholarship after a couple of years. He came to Arkansas from Pine Bluff High School. In his four seasons of playing he had 135 tackles, including 76 solo, 11 pass breakups and one sack.

Blair will be joined at Memphis by another redshirt senior from the Hogs. Punter Reid Bauer is also headed to the Tigers. Bauer, like Blair, came to Arkansas a walk-on recruit only to earn a scholarship. He punted five years for the Hogs. In 2022 while splitting time with freshman Max Fletcher, Bauer averaged 44.6 yards on 23 punts.

Wide receiver Ketron Jackson is headed to Baylor. Jackson was a true sophomore this season at Arkansas where he caught 16 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns. In two years, Jackson grabbed 21 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns. He was a four-star recruit out of Royse City (Texas).

Safety Jalen Catalon played one game as a redshirt junior at Arkansas in 2022. Catalon is now headed to Texas. He had signed with Arkansas over Texas and others out of Mansfield (Texas) Legacy in the Class of 2019. Catalon battled injuries at Arkansas, but had a very productive career when healthy. He was also one of the noted leaders on the squad and was voted captain prior to the 2022 season. In the season opener against Cincinnati, Catalon had eight tackles including five solo. At Arkansas in 21 games including 16 starts, Catalon had 159 tackles, 81 solo, 3.5 for loss, three forced fumbles, one recovered, five interceptions, one quarterback hurry and nine pass breakups.

Cornerback Keuan Parker is headed home to play for Tulsa. The former three-star cornerback out of Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington had originally committed to New Mexico State, but then opted to stay closer to home. Parker was a redshirt freshman this season. He had one tackle this season after redshirting in 2021.

Safety Zach Zimos has signed with Louisiana Tech. Zimos was a redshirt junior at Arkansas this season. He inked with the Hogs out of Sugar Land (Texas) Fort Bend Travis and was rated a four-star prospect by Rivals.com. In four years with the Hogs, Zimos had no stats, but should benefit by a new beginning in Ruston.

Linebacker Jackson Woodard is another former walk-on recruit who earned a scholarship at Arkansas. Woodard attended Little Rock Christian Academy. He will now continue his career at UNLV. In three seasons with the Hogs, Woodard had 16 tackles, including nine solo and one pass breakup.

Safety Myles Slusher will now play for Deion Sanders at Colorado. Slusher left Arkansas prior to the Missouri game and originally pledged to Louisville. However, he opted for Prime and Boulder. Slusher was a junior at Arkansas this season. He was a former four-star recruit at Broken Arrow (Okla.). He had 93 tackles in three years at Arkansas including 60 solo. He had five pass breakups, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two interceptions.

Defensive end Eric Thomas Jr. will now continue his career at Southern Miss. Thomas was a three-star prospect out of Pensacola (Fla.) Booker T. Washington. He never redshirted at Arkansas. He had 11 tackles in three seasons at Arkansas. He had three solo tackles,

Defensive back Khari Johnson is now headed to Boston College. Johnson was a junior this season after signing with the Hogs out of Suffield Academy in Connecticut. At Arkansas, Johnson had 38 tackles, including 17 solo and three pass breakups.

Among the other Razorbacks in the portal are defensive end Jordan Domineck, defensive back Trent Gordon, defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols, cornerback Chase Lowery, running back Javion Hunt, punter Patrick Foley, linebacker Jordan Hanna, safety Jacorrei Turner, long snapper Francisco Castro, wide receiver Warren Thompson, tight end Erin Outley, defensive lineman Taylor Lewis and wide receiver Jaquayln Crawford.