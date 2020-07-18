Solomon Wright Coming to Arkansas to Create Own Legacy

FAYETTEVILLE — Vian (Okla.) High School three-star defensive tackle Solomon Wright is headed to the University of Arkansas in the Class of 2021 to create his own legacy.

Wright, 6-1, 275, committed to the Razorbacks Friday night. He had previously committed to Texas Tech on May 1, but opted for the Razorbacks instead. He also had several other offers including one from Oklahoma State where his father, Kenyatta, started four years for the Cowboys and finished with 267 career tackles. He went on to play in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. The younger Wright chose a different path.

“I wanted to make my own legacy and not go off of his,” Wright said.

Wright is spending much of his weekend at the lake enjoying the summer weather now that his college decision has been made. But he talked about what led him to the Hogs.

“Coach (Barry) Odom texted me one day,” Wright said. “He asked me if I was interested and I talked to my family about it. They said it’s my decision. I’m a momma’s boy so I’ve got to stay close to home.

“We had a Zoom meeting and it went really well. I just liked all the coaches. They won’t change and Arkansas is only 90 minutes from home.”

Both Odom and head coach Sam Pittman are from Oklahoma. Was that a factor too?

“Yes sir, it does a little bit,” Wright said.

Wright is the fourth recruit from Oklahoma to pledge for the Hogs, but he may not be the last. He joins Oklahoma City Carl Albert running back Javion Hunt, 6-0, 205; Tulsa Washington cornerback Keuan Parker, 5-11, 173; and Tulsa Union running back AJ Green, 5-11, 190, as committed to the Hogs. He is also very good friends with Muskogee safety Ty Williams, 6-1, 186, who committed to Oklahoma State on April 26, but holds an offer from the Razorbacks.

“I don’t really know the others like that,” Wright said of the three previously committed. “It means a lot. We have some players join us. Other Oklahoma kids so that’s a plus.

“Yes sir, I was with Ty Williams last night actually. We’ve been talking about it.”

As a junior, Wright finished with 124 tackles, including 51 for loss, 14 sacks and a fumble recovery he returned for a touchdown.

In addition to his defensive line duties in 2020, Wright is expected to play some fullback. He talked about his strengths on the defensive line.

“My get-off speed,” Wright said. “I’m aggressive. I try to be.”

Click here for highlights.

Little FB next year👀 what y’all think?? pic.twitter.com/RgsAZuJ60O — ᔕOᒪOᗰOᑎ ᗯᖇIᘜᕼT (@solomon__wright) April 23, 2020