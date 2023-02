FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Saturday’s game between No. 8 Arkansas and Drake has been pushed back to 1 p.m. CT at Bogle Park.

A neutral site contest between Arizona and Drake on Saturday will move to a 10:30 a.m. first pitch due to travel changes.

Arkansas and Drake conclude the Razorback Invitational at 11 a.m. Sunday at Bogle Park. For more schedule updates, go to ArkansasRazorbacks.com, or follow @RazorbackSB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.