Softball Announces Schedule Updates For Maverick Classic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Due to weather conditions in Arlington, Texas, the Arkansas softball team will now play a doubleheader on both Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday Feb. 23 at the Maverick Classic hosted by UTA. The Razorbacks were originally scheduled to play five games at the event, but the Sunday, Feb. 21 game against Texas State has been canceled.

Arkansas’ first game of the event is slated for Monday, Feb. 22 at 11:30 a.m. against Abilene Christian with game two of the doubleheader at 7 p.m. against the host Mavericks. The Hogs take on Wichita State at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23 and rematches UTA in game two of the twin bill at 12:30 p.m.