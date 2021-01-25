Softball Announces Schedule For Non-Conference Tournaments

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. –Arkansas head softball coach Courtney Deifel has announced the team’s full schedule for the four weekends before the start of SEC play. The Razorbacks will play 21 total games at the Best on the Bayou Classic, Maverick Classic, Razorback Invitational and Wooo Pig Classic, with the latter two events hosted at Bogle Park.

2021 ARKANSAS SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Arkansas opens its season in the Best on the Bayou Classic (Feb.12-14) hosted by ULM at the Ouachita Sportsplex in Monroe, La. The Razorbacks play their season opener at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14 against Lipscomb and take on Jacksonville State later in the day at 1:30 p.m. A second game against the Bisons is slated for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 before a matchup against the host Warhawks at 3 p.m. The weekend closes with a showdown against nationally ranked Oklahoma State on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 11:30 a.m. Arkansas, ranked No. 16 in the D1softball Preseason Top 25, and Oklahoma State, D1softball’s No. 10 team, are meeting for the 15th time in a series deadlocked at 7-7.

The following weekend the Maverick Classic (Feb. 19-21) in Arlington, Texas, hosted by UTA, welcomes Arkansas for five games beginning with a 12:30 p.m. first pitch against 2018 NCAA Fayetteville Regional runner-up Wichita State and the host Mavericks at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19. Arkansas plays Abilene Christian at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, for the first time in school history before a second meeting against UTA at 4:30 p.m. The weekend’s fifth game pits Arkansas against Texas State on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.

Once again, Arkansas hosts two home non-conference tournaments at Bogle Park in the Razorback Invitational (Feb. 25-28) and Wooo Pig Classic (March 4-6). North Dakota State, Texas Tech, Southeast Missouri and the host Hogs make up the Razorback Invitational field where Arkansas will play six games. A doubleheader against the nine-time defending Summit League champion Bison beginning at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, serves as the home opener. Arkansas battles the Red Raiders at 3 p.m. and the Redhawks at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26. The Razorbacks play two solo games on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. against Southeast Missouri and at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28 versus Texas Tech.

A doubleheader kicks off the Wooo Pig Classic beginning at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, against defending Missouri Valley Conference champion, Drake. The four-team event also includes Kansas and Northwestern State, with a 3 p.m. first pitch set against the Jayhawks and a 5:30 p.m. tilt versus the Demons on Friday, March 5. The Razorbacks wrap up their weekend in a single game against Northwestern State on Saturday, March 6 at 3 p.m.

The SEC also announced that Arkansas’ three-game set at home against Missouri (Apr. 24-26) and road series at LSU (May 1-3) have shifted to Saturday, Sunday and Monday series.

Television information will be announced at a later date.

Arkansas finished the shortened 2020 season with a 19-6 record and a No. 19 national ranking in the NFCA Coaches’ Poll.

Visit ArkansasRazorbacks.com for the latest information on all things Arkansas Softball. You can also find the Hogs on social media by liking us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Softball) and following us on Twitter (@RazorbackSB) and Instagram (@Razorback_SB).