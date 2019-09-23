Soccer takes two weekly conference honors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback Soccer’s Katie Lund and Anna Podojil were named SEC Defensive Player and Freshman of the Week, respectively, the league announced on Monday.

Lund has put together seven shutouts this season and hasn’t allowed a goal during Arkansas’ six-match win streak. Her seven shutouts are second in the conference and the Plano, Texas native blocked all six Alabama shots on goal to preserve the Razorback shutout on Sunday.

Podojil leads the Razorbacks in goals (6) and points (15) in 2019 and scored the game winner against Alabama. The rookie leads all freshman in the SEC in points and is tied for the most goals this season.

The Hogs will be back at Razorback Field to face Vanderbilt on Thursday in SEC play. First kick is slated at 7 p.m. CT.

