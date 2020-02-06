Soccer Announces 2020 Spring Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorback soccer team set its spring slate of matches on Thursday afternoon, head coach Colby Hale announced. Arkansas will host two of its four matches at Razorback Field, welcoming the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Saint Louis Billikens to Fayetteville.



The Razorbacks head to Maryland Heights, Mo. for a matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes at Creve Cour Park Soccer Complex on Saturday, Feb. 29. First kick is set for 1:00 p.m. Iowa is coming off its second NCAA Tournament appearance in program history and won a school record 15 games in the fall.

Arkansas will then host a pair of matches against Nebraska and Saint Louis. The Razorbacks face Nebraska once again on Saturday, Mar. 7 at 2:00 p.m. after playing to a scoreless tie in an exhibition match last August. First kick against SLU is set for 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 5 at Razorback Field.

The Razorbacks conclude the spring schedule with a match against conference-foe Alabama at the Mike Rose Soccer Complex in Memphis, Tenn. on April 18. Arkansas picked up a 1-0 win at home against the Crimson Tide last season in SEC play.

Arkansas is coming off one of the most successful seasons in program history, matching a school record with eight conference wins and taking the SEC soccer title for the first time ever. Head coach Colby Hale was named SEC Coach of the Year and two Razorbacks were named United Soccer Coaches All-Americans for the first time in school history.