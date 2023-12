FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Hogs picked up three offensive lineman from the portal and one of them, Fernando Carmona Jr. from San Jose State.

He chose the Hogs over other top football programs like Auburn, BYU and UCLA.

Carmona sat down with Hogs+ this week to talk about his commitment to the Razorbacks and much more.

Sam Pittman is breaking down all their entire Class of 2024 signings on Wednesday at 2 p.m.