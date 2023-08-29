LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first Razorback football game of the season is happening in Little Rock Saturday, and fans will want to look their best when they are calling the Hogs in the capital city.

Hogman’s Gameday Superstore has some brand new merch to check out before the game kicks off at noon at War Memorial Stadium. Kassi Duncan joined Arkansas Today with a look at Razorback merch to help celebrate the season’s start.

The Little Rock and North Little Rock stores will open Saturday at 8 a.m. for anyone wanting to shop before the game. The Little Rock location is 1819 South University Avenue and the North Little Rock location is 5308 John F Kennedy Boulevard.

The store will also have booths set up at War Memorial for last minute shopping.