FAYETTEVILLE — Former Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter has committed to Arkansas following an official visit.

Slaughter, 6-0, 190, arrived Wednesday and left today. As a senior in 2023, Slaughter finished with 32 tackles, 26 solo, a sack and one pass breakup. He had 11 tackles against Georgia. Following the official visit, Slaughter talked about Arkansas and why he committed.

“I love the defense here,” Slaughter said. “The defensive staff they’re not new. They know how to develop guys. I have a good connection here with the coaches that’s for real. That’s a big thing for me going into my last season. I’ve got to make the most of it. The coaches will be developing me throughout the whole process.”

Slaughter is the fourth player from the transfer portal to commit to the Razorbacks. He joins Boise State quarterback Taylen Williams, 6-6, 221; Eastern Michigan tight end Andreas Paaske, 6-6, 255; and Michigan State offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock, 6-5, 315.