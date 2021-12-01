Six SEC Schools in CFP Rankings With Arkansas Moving Ahead of Pair, Bowl Talk Still Strong

FAYETTEVILLE — The College Football Playoff rankings came out Tuesday night and Arkansas is now No. 22.

There’s six SEC teams in the rankings and the Hogs are fourth among them. Georgia obviously remained at No. 1, Alabama at 3 and Ole Miss at 8. Kentucky is No. 23 and Texas A&M is 25.

The only SEC game remaining before the bowl selections is the Tide and Georgia playing for the SEC title. The Razorbacks are 1-3 against the other SEC schools ranked.

The Hogs beat Texas A&M 20-10. They lost to Alabama 42-35, Georgia 37-0 and Ole Miss 52-51 playing each of those three on the road.

The general feeling concerning bowls is there’s two scenarios. One where Alabama joins Georgia in the four-team playoff and another with the Tide dropping out of the four. In that case Alabama would go to the Sugar Bowl.

If Alabama stays in the playoffs look for Ole Miss to head to the Sugar Bowl. If the Tide ends up in the Sugar then Ole Miss likely to the Peach Bowl.

Either way that leaves the three Florida bowls to land the Razorbacks, Texas A&M and Kentucky. It appears Kentucky to the Outback Bowl and then the Citrus Bowl will get the Hogs or Aggies with the Gator Bowl getting the one who doesn’t go to the Citrus Bowl. A source indicated earlier in the week the Hogs will play in either the Gator or Citrus Bowl.

Here’s a little more on the three bowls in Florida. The kickoff times are all CT.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, 10 a.m., ESPN, Jacksonville

Outback Bowl, 11 a.m., ESPN2, Tampa

Vrbo Citrus Bowl, noon, ABC, Orlando