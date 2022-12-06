FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has placed six players on the Coaches All-SEC team including three on the first team.

Linebacker Drew Sanders, kickoff specialist Jake Bates and center Ricky Stromberg made the first unit. Linebacker Bumper Pool, running back Rocket Sanders and cornerback Dwight McGlothern are on the second unit. This comes one day after Arkansas placed five on the AP team.

Drew Sanders, who announced on Tuesday he’s entering the 2023 NFL Draft, led the Hogs with 103 tackles, 40 solo, 13.5 for loss, 9.5 sacks, one interception, five pass breakups, six quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and a recovered one. Sanders helped the Razorbacks lead the SEC in sacks with 39.

Stromberg also has announced he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. He hasn’t allowed a sack this season. Stromberg was a four-year starter for the Hogs out of Tulsa (Okla.) Union who started 44 games at Arkansas.

Bates has been one of the top kickoff specialists in the nation this year, kicking off 68 times for 4,390 total yards. The Texas State transfer, who leads the SEC and is ranked third nationally in kickoff average (64.6 avg), tallied 68 touchbacks during the regular season, good for second most in the SEC. Bates’ touchback percentage (85.3%) currently leads the conference and ranks second in the country.

Rocket Sanders rushed 219 times for 1,426 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He also grabbed 28 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns. Twice this season he was named the SEC’s offensive player of the week.

Pool, Arkansas’ all-time leading tackler, finished with 92 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks this season. Pool, who entered this year ranked ninth in Arkansas history with 349 career stops, has increased his career total to 441 and surpassed linebacker Tony Bua’s mark of 408 stops, the previous program record, at Mississippi State (Oct. 8) earlier this season.

McGlothern, an LSU transfer, finished the season with 42 tackles, including 37 solo, three interceptions, nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a recovered one.

Arkansas will face Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m. and televised on ESPN.