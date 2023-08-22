FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – First-team honorees Dwight McGlothern and Raheim Sanders headline six Razorback standouts who earned 2023 Preseason Coaches All-SEC distinction Tuesday. KJ Jefferson, Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer were tabbed to the second team offense while Cam Little was placed on the third team, respectively.

McGlothern, a Houston native, had an impressive debut season for the Hogs last season after transferring from LSU, earning Second Team All-SEC by the league’s coaches and Third Team All-SEC by Pro Football Focus. He led the Razorbacks and ranked second in the SEC with four interceptions. The cornerback picked off passes in each of his first two games with the Hogs against Cincinnati and South Carolina before adding interceptions vs. Alabama and Kansas. He matched his career-high with 52 tackles while starting all 13 games.

Sanders is coming off one of the greatest seasons by an Arkansas running back in recent memory after rushing for 10 touchdowns and 1,443 yards – fourth-most in a single season in school history – in 2022. The Rockledge, Fla., native, who became the first Arkansas running back to earn Preseason First Team All-SEC recognition since 2012, became just the second Razorback to ever run for 1,400+ yards and return to school the following year, joining legendary Darren McFadden, who ran for a then school record 1,647 yards in 2006 before breaking his own record in 2007 with 1,830 yards. Sanders finished second in the SEC in rushing yards en route to being named First Team All-SEC by the Associated Press and USA Today.

Jefferson is poised to rewrite a large portion of the Arkansas record book this fall as he heads into his third season as the Hogs’ full-time starter. The Sardis, Miss., native sits inside the career top 10 in school history in completions (436 – 7th), yards (5816 – 7th), touchdown passes (48 – 6th), 300-yard passing games (5 – 3rd), total plays (1028 – 6th), total yards (7245 – 5th) and touchdown responsibility (67 – 4th). Jefferson’s name is dotted throughout the school record book for numerous single-season records, including twice for completion percentage in 2021 (.673 – 3rd) and 2022 (.680 – 2nd). Jefferson, who passed for 2,648 yards and 24 touchdowns with 640 yards and nine rushing scores on the ground in 2022, is the first Arkansas quarterback to earn preseason All-SEC accolades since 2012. He was also named to the preseason watch lists for the Manning, Maxwell and Davey O’Brien awards.

Latham has been a staple on the Arkansas offensive line over the last three seasons, having started a team-best 36 consecutive games dating back to 2020. Last season, he matched Limmer for the most offensive snaps played on the team with 983 according to PFF while allowing only two sacks.

Limmer is coming off a sensational 2022 season as the team’s starting right guard in the first 12 games before getting the nod at center in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl win over Kansas on Dec. 28. Limmer, who totaled a team-leading 983 offensive snaps, only gave up four sacks and was penalized just five times all season. Limmer earned Third Team All-America honors from Pro Football Focus and was named Second Team All-SEC by PFF and the AP.

Little followed up a Freshman All-America season with a strong sophomore season. He made 13-of-16 field goals on his way to scoring 89 points with the help of a perfect 50-for-50 on extra points. In just two seasons, Little has begun his ascension up Arkansas’ all-time kick scoring list and will enter his junior season with 195 points, good for 10th all time.

The Razorbacks kick off the season at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, against FCS foe Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. The game will be available on SEC Network+/ESPN+. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151.