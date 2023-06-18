FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KWNA/KFTA) – Pig Trail Nation’s Courtney Mims and Hogville.net’s Kevin McPherson sat down with former Razorback Jordan Walsh ahead of the NBA Draft this week.

Walsh discusses his preparation for the draft, an NBA player he would love to play with or against in his career, how Arkansas prepared him for a career in the league and much more.

To see the full interview, check out the video above.

The NBA Draft is set for Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.