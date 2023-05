FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Our Courtney Mims sat down with former Razorback baseball player Matt Goodheart on Sunday to get his thoughts on this year’s team.

They talk about similarities between this team and the 2021 Arkansas baseball squad and if Goodheart thinks this team can win a national title.

Click the video above to see the full segment.

The Hogs will find out who they host in regionals on Monday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.