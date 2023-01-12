LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The sister of former Razorback great Peyton Hillis is sharing welcome news about his recovery.

In a post late Wednesday, Hillis’s sister Hayley Davis said her brother was “off the ventilator and is doing great!!”

Davis went on to say that Hillis still faced a “long road of recovery” and asked friends and fans to continue sharing their prayers for his recovery.

Hillis has been in intensive care for more than a week following a swimming incident in Pensacola, Florida.

The former Conway Wampus Cat and NFL star was injured while saving his children from drowning. His children were safe in the incident.

After a standout high school career, Hillis graduated from Conway in 2003, then played for Arkansas from 2004 – 2007. He was drafted by Denver in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL Draft, spending seven seasons in the league with the Broncos, Browns, Chiefs, Buccaneers and Giants.

Since the incident in Florida, many in Conway and Fayetteville, along with Razorbacks fans around the country, have shown an outpouring of support for Hillis, holding candlelight vigils and events to honor and support the family.