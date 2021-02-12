Shiloh Christian’s Kaden Henley Was Outstanding While Helping Saints Win State Championship, Recruiters Starting to Take Notice

FAYETTEVILLE — Shiloh Christian Class of 2022 linebacker Kaden Henley helped lead the Saints to another Class 4A state championship.

Henley, 6-2, 227, was a standout on defense, but also helped the team on offense as well. It will be his play at linebacker though that gets him to the next level.

“It went like we hoped except for the one loss,” Henley said. “It went exactly like we wanted.”

Shiloh Chistian went 14-1 with its only loss to Sand Springs (Okla.) Page 27-26 in Week 3. Henley and the Saints then reeled off 12 wins in a row including a 58-20 victory over Rivercrest in the state title game.

Henley finished the season with 159 tackles, including 106 solo, 26 tackles for loss, four sacks, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, one recovered fumble and a defensive touchdown. On offense, Henley had 45 pancakes, nine knockdowns graded at 95 percent, 301 yards and four touchdowns. He talked about where he made the biggest improvement from 2019 to 2020.

“Explosive plays, TFLs and interceptions,” Henley said. “Making explosive plays.”

Henley is drawing comparisons to Arkansas All-America linebacker Grant Morgan. Henley likes to watch Morgan play linebacker.

“I’ve watched all of Arkansas’ games this year,” Henley said. “He’s a football player. He plays hard. He looks like he knows exactly what he’s doing. He knows what the defense is doing and just knows what to do. He goes out there and makes plays.”

Henley is still flying under the recruiting radar some.

“It has picked up some,” Henley said. “Yale and Arkansas State are showing a little interest. Memphis is showing interest recently.”

Henley has also had interaction with Arkansas’ new linebackers coach Michael Scherer.

“The old linebacker coach (Rion Rhoades) called me and the new one [direct messaged] me on Twitter,” Henley said. “He’s a good dude. We had that one conversation and he seems like a straight-up guy. He’s gonna do a good job at Arkansas.”

Henley is going to continue working hard hoping to have another great season in the fall.

“I want to get bigger, stronger and faster,” Henley said. “I’m trying to get as fast as I can before the season starts. I want to personally improve on that area the most.”

Despite some questioning Henley’s speed all he does on the football field is make plays just as Morgan did at Greenwood and now at Arkansas. Henley is a football player.

“Yes sir, that’s what I try to do,” Henley said. “If you are playing football you want to be a football player don’t you?”

