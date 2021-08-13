Shamar Easter Commits to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Ashdown four-star tight end Shamar Easter has committed to Arkansas.

Easter, 6-6, 215, is the first commitment for the Hogs in the Class of 2023. He visited Arkansas for an unofficial visit on June 26 and then again for the cookout recently in July.

“I’m really liking the coaches,” Easter said. “The coaching staff is great. That’s the main part about it, it feels like home. So, that makes it even better. That’s about it. I mean, but everything else falls in place. One, the coaches, and everything feels good for you.”

Easter is a three-sport standout for the Panthers. He chose Arkansas over offers from such schools as Auburn, Florida State, Michigan State, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M among others.

Easter and the Panthers open the season on Aug. 27 at Hamburg.

