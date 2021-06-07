Seven Razorbacks Named to Fayetteville All-Regional Team, Kevin Kopps Captures MVP

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas placed seven players on the Fayetteville All-Regional team led by pitcher Kevin Kopps who earned the MVP.

Kopps picked up the win on Monday night as the Hogs defeated Nebraska 6-2. Kopps worked 7.0 innings, allowed three hits, no runs, struck out eight, faced 25 batters, threw 90 pitches and 65 were strikes. Kopps also picked up the win in Friday’s 13-8 victory on NJIT. He got the save in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Nebraska. He is 12-0 on the season with 11 saves.

The remaining Razorbacks named to the team are second baseman Robert Moore, shortstop Jalen Battles, outfielder Matt Goodheart, outfielder Christian Franklin, designated hitter Charlie Welch and starting pitcher Patrick Wicklander.

Welch hit a 3-run home run Monday night to help the Hogs secure the win with a four-run eighth inning. Robert Moore him a home run as well Monday. Wicklander pitched five innings on Saturday to get the win over Nebraska. Frankin was outstanding in center field robbing several hitters of extra base hits. Battles and Goodheart were two of Arkansas’ hottest hitters in the regionals. Battles scored four times in Friday’s win over NJIT. Goodheart started the Nebraska game on Saturday off with a solo shot over the fence.

The Fayetteville NCAA All-Regional Team as voted on by the media.

Position – Student-Athletes

Catcher – Griffin Everitt (Nebraska)

First Base – Luke Roskam (Nebraska)

Second Base – Robert Moore (Arkansas)

Shortstop – Jalen Battles (Arkansas)

Third Base – Brice Matthews (Nebraska)

Outfield – Matt Goodheart (Arkansas)

Outfield – Christian Franklin (Arkansas)

Outfield – Joe Acker (Nebraska)

Designated Hitter – Charlie Welch (Arkansas)

Starting Pitchers

Patrick Wicklander (Arkansas)

Ryan Fischer (NJIT)

Relief Pitchers

Kevin Kopps (Arkansas)

Spencer Schwellenbach (Nebraska)

Tournament MVP

Kevin Kopps (Arkansas)