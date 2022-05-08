FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC West race continues to tighten with seven games remaining in the regular season.

Arkansas is currently in first place, but only has a one-game lead over Texas A&M. Auburn and LSU are two games back. Prior to the Auburn series Arkansas’ Dave Van Horn talked about the race in the SEC West.

“I think it’s really even,” Van Horn said. “I think a lot of the teams are very talented, especially on the weekends. They’ve got teams that I think are very experienced. I think it’ll probably go down to the last weekend, probably the last game.”

The Razorbacks are 15-8 in the SEC, Texas A&M 14-9 and then LSU and Auburn at 13-10. Today, Arkansas is at Auburn, South Carolina at Texas A&M and then LSU at Alabama. An oddity in the schedule is the four teams still competing for the SEC West title will all be home next weekend and then each will finish up the regular season on the road.

After today, each team will have six games remaining prior to the SEC Tournament.

May 13-15 Schedule:

Mississippi State at Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Arkansas

Alabama at Auburn

Ole Miss at LSU

May 19-21 Schedule:

Arkansas at Alabama

Auburn at Kentucky

LSU at Vanderbilt

Texas A&M at Ole Miss