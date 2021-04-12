SEC’s Baseball Power Rankings

FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC has seen four weekends of baseball in the league been played and it appears the cream is rising to the top.
This is a new weekly feature to Hogville.net and Pig Trail Nation with the power rankings in the SEC. It will likely change weekly, but this is based on the first four weekends of SEC play.
SEC Power Rankings
- Arkansas — The Hogs are 26-5 and then 9-3 in SEC play to sit at top of the West. The Hogs swept a very good Mississippi State team on the road then won series 2-1 against Alabama, Auburn and Ole Miss. They are still the nation’s No. 1 team according to Baseball America.
- Vanderbilt — A very good case could be to make Vandy No. 1 in not just the SEC, but the nation. They are 25-5 overall and 9-3 in the SEC. Who wants to face them in a Super Regional when they will throw Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter at you? They took two of three against South Carolina, swept LSU and Missouri, but lost the series to Georgia 2-1 this past weekend.
- Mississippi State — The Bulldogs are 24-7 and then 8-4 in the SEC. They took two of three against LSU, were swept by the Hogs and then swept Kentucky and Auburn. They own a seven-game winning streak having not lost since the Arkansas series.
- Ole Miss — They are 24-8 and 8-4 in the SEC. A case could be made for Tennessee to be No. 4. But Ole Miss has a tough squad that can really hit. They swept Alabama and Auburn, but lost two of three against both Florida and the Hogs.
- Tennessee — The Vols are 27-6 overall and 9-3 in the SEC. They swept LSU then went 2-1 against Florida, Georgia and Alabama. They are probably the main threat to Vanderbilt in the SEC East. They will host Vandy for a big three-game series this weekend. Should be a good one.
- South Carolina — The Gamecocks are 21-9 and then 8-4 in the SEC so far. They were swept by Vanderbilt, swept Florida and then went 2-1 against Georgia and Missouri. That Florida series was very impressive. They have a tough schedule ahead of them.
- Florida — The Gators are 21-11 overall and 6-6 in the SEC. They took two of three against Ole Miss in their most impressive weekend so far in conference play. They also swept Texas A&M, went 1-2 against Florida and were swept by South Carolina.
- Kentucky — The Wildcats are 20-9 overall and 6-6 in SEC play. They could be a couple spots lower than they are, but for now I have them No. 8. They swept Auburn and took two of three against Missouri. The fell 2-1 to LSU and were swept by Mississippi State. They play Georgia and Alabama the next two weekends and both those teams are capable of moving ahead of them.
- Alabama — The Tide is 19-12 and then 5-7 in the SEC. They were swept by Ole Miss, but then swept Texas A&M. They lost the Arkansas and Tennessee series 2-1 after winning the opener against both of them.
- Georgia — Like Alabama, they are very capable of moving up in the rankings in coming weeks. Beating Kumar Rocker like they did was the most impressive game of the season along with the Tide’s 16-1 victory over the Hogs. Neither of those were predictable. The Bulldogs are 20-10 and then 5-7 in the SEC. They surprisingly took two of three against Vanderbilt, but then lost the Tennessee, Texas A&M and South Carolina series 2-1.
- LSU — They aren’t very good this year, but wait until they face the Hogs. Arkansas seemingly always proves to be the cure for whatever is wrong with LSU. They are 20-12 overall and 3-9 in the SEC. They were swept by Vanderbilt and Tennessee. They took two of three against Kentucky this past weekend which was impressive and also were 1-2 against Mississippi State.
- Missouri — The Tigers are 11-19 on the season and 4-8 in SEC play. They were swept by Vanderbilt. They won the Texas A&M series 2-1, but lost the Kentucky and South Carolina series 2-1. They will be at Florida this weekend.
- Texas A&M — The Aggies are 19-15 in the SEC and then 3-9 in SEC action. They travel to Arkansas this weekend for three games. They have been swept by Florida and Alabama. They did win the Georgia series 2-1, but lost Missouri two of the three games. Aggie fans are getting restless with the baseball program.
- Auburn — The Tigers are 12-16 and then 1-11 in SEC play. The 2-1 win over Arkansas on April 1 is their lone thing to smile about in SEC play so far. They lost the series to the Razorbacks 2-1. They have been swept by Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Kentucky.