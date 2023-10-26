FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC has five games on the schedule this week with Arkansas finally getting a bye week.

Here’s how to watch each SEC game this week, the networks and kickoff times (CT) for each.

South Carolina (2-5, 1-4) at Texas A&M (4-3, 2-2), 11 a.m., ESPN

Georgia (7-0, 4-0) vs. Florida (5-2, 3-1), 2:30 p.m., CBS, at Jacksonville, Fla.

Mississippi State (4-3, 1-3) at Auburn (3-4, 0-4), 2:30 p.m., SEC Network

Tennessee (5-2, 2-2) at Kentucky (5-2, 2-2), 6 p.m., ESPN

Vanderbilt (2-6, 0-4) at Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network