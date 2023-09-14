FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC has 11 games on the slate this week with some conference action starting.

Here’s a look at the SEC schedule for Week 3.

LSU at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN

Kansas State at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network

South Carolina at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Alabama at South Florida, 2:30 p.m., ABC

UL Monroe at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Tennessee at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN

Samford at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN+ and SEC Network+

Vanderbilt at UNLV, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Georgia Tech at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

BYU at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Akron at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Prediction:

Arkansas 35 – BYU 21