SEC Runner Of The Week Accolade For Krissy Gear

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Razorback Krissy Gear was named SEC Runner of the Week following her winning performance of 4:09.00 in the Invitational 1,500m at Fresno State’s West Coast Relays.

Racing during a blackout, Gear moved from fifth to first place during the last lap, edging BYU’s Whittni Orton (4:09.31) for the victory.

The performance by Gear ranks among the top 15 collegians all-time, as she becomes the No. 9 American collegian on the list. For the 2021 season she is second in the nation and leads the SEC.

On the Arkansas all-time list, Gear moves ahead of Nikki Hiltz (4:09.14) and Christin Wurth (4:10.49) as her career best time challenged the Razorback school record of 4:08.65 set by Dominique Scott in 2015.

Indoors, Gear broke the Arkansas mile record with a 4:31.83 effort that bettered the previous mark of 4:32.48 set by Scott in 2015.

In a race two weeks ago, Gear won the 3,000m steeplechase at Florida in 9:45.10, which also ranks No. 2 on the UA all-time list behind a 9:41.28 school record set by Jessica Kamilos in 2016. Last week in the John McDonnell Invitational, her time of 2:04.79 in the 800m placed her No. 9 on the UA all-time list.