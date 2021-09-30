SEC Releases MBB TV Schedule/Times

Arkansas and the SEC announced the Razorbacks’ 2021-22 television schedule and start times Thursday afternoon. The Razorbacks will once again play on CBS, has nine games scheduled on the ESPN family of networks and 12 contests set for the SEC Network, including seven of the Razorbacks’ first eight SEC games and three non-conference games.

After a six-year hiatus from CBS, the Razorbacks will now play a home game on the network for the second straight year, hosting Kentucky on Feb. 26 at 1:00 pm (CT).

Games on the ESPN family of networks include at LSU (ESPN2/U) on Jan. 15, home versus West Virginia at 1:00 pm on ESPN/2 as part of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge, at Georgia (ESPN2/U) on Feb. 2, versus Auburn (ESPN/2) on Feb. 8, at Alabama (ESPN/2) on Feb. 12, versus Tennessee (ESPN/2) on Feb. 19, at Florida (ESPN/2) on Feb. 22, versus LSU (ESPN2/U) on Mar. 2 and at Tennessee (ESPN/2) to close the regular season on Mar. 5.

Games on the SEC Network are Penn (Nov. 28), Charlotte (Dec. 7), Elon (Dec. 21), at Mississippi State (Dec. 29), Vanderbilt (Jan. 4), at Texas A&M (Jan. 8), Missouri (Jan. 8), South Carolina (Jan. 18), Texas A&M (Jan. 22), at Ole Miss (Jan. 26), Mississippi State (Feb. 5) and at Missouri (Feb. 15).

As a reminder, both of Arkansas’ games at the Hall of Fame Classic (Nov. 22-23) will be shown on either ESPNEWS or ESPN2.

2021-22 Arkansas Men’s Basketball Television Schedule

All times listed are Central Time

Nov. 22     Monday             vs Kansas State                   Kansas City, Mo.                             ESPNEWS            8:00 pm

Nov. 23     Tuesday             vs Cincinnati/Illinois          Kansas City, Mo.                             ESPNEWS/2        6 / 8:30 pm

Nov. 28     Sunday               Penn                                       Bud Walton Arena                        SEC Network      3:00 pm

Dec. 7        Tuesday             Charlotte                               Bud Walton Arena                        SEC Network      8:00 pm

Dec. 21     Tuesday             Elon                                         Bud Walton Arena                        SEC Network      6:00 pm

Dec. 29     Wednesday      at Mississippi State            Starkville, Miss.                               SEC Network      8:00 pm

Jan. 4         Tuesday             Vanderbilt                            Bud Walton Arena                        SEC Network      7:30 pm

Jan. 8         Saturday            at Texas A&M                      Bryan-College Station, Texas     SEC Network      Noon

Jan. 12      Wednesday     Missouri                                Bud Walton Arena                        SEC Network      8:00 pm

Jan. 15       Saturday            at LSU                                     Baton Rouge, La.                            ESPN2/U              TBD

Jan. 18      Tuesday             South Carolina                    Bud Walton Arena                        SEC Network      6:00 pm

Jan. 22      Saturday            Texas A&M                          Bud Walton Arena                        SEC Network      7:30 pm

Jan. 26       Wednesday      at Ole Miss                            Oxford, Miss.                                   SEC Network      6:00 pm

Jan. 29      Saturday            West Virginia                      Bud Walton Arena                        ESPN/2                 1:00 pm

Feb. 2        Wednesday      at Georgia                             Athens, Ga.                                      ESPN2/U              6:00 pm

Feb. 5        Saturday            Mississippi State                Bud Walton Arena                        SEC Network      7:30 pm

Feb. 8        Tuesday             Auburn                                   Bud Walton Arena                        ESPN/2                 6:00 pm

Feb. 12      Saturday            at Alabama                           Tuscaloosa, Ala.                              ESPN/2                 11:00 am

Feb. 15      Tuesday             at Missouri                            Columbia, Mo.                                SEC Network      8:00 pm

Feb. 19      Saturday            Tennessee                            Bud Walton Arena                        ESPN/2                 1 pm or 3 pm

Feb. 22      Tuesday             at Florida                               Gainesville, Fla.                               ESPN/2                 6:00 pm

Feb. 26      Saturday            Kentucky                               Bud Walton Arena                        CBS                        1:00 pm

Mar. 2       Wednesday     LSU                                          Bud Walton Arena                        ESPN2/U              8:00 pm

Mar. 5       Saturday            at Tennessee                       Knoxville, Tenn.                              ESPN/2                 11 am of 1 pm

