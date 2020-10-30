SEC Predictions for Week 9 Including Arkansas at Texas A&M

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC will have six games on the schedule this weekend with Arkansas at Texas A&M and LSU traveling to Auburn the likely top games.

I didn’t predict the games last week since Arkansas had a bye. Here’s this week’s predictions.

Arkansas (2-2) at Texas A&M (3-1), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

In all honesty, Arkansas is only a blown call at Auburn away from being 3-1 as well. This is a true home game for Texas A&M instead of the normal AT&T Stadium meeting for the two. The Pick: Arkansas

Georgia (3-1) at Kentucky (2-3), 11 a.m., SEC Network

Georgia’s defense should be the difference in this game. Kentucky is a good team, but they have been inconsistent so far. The Pick: Georgia

LSU (2-2) at Auburn (3-2), 2:30 p.m., CBS

The SEC refs have aided Auburn in at least two wins this season. LSU probably needs to get a secure lead in this game and not let it come down to the end and putting the call in the hands of the SEC officials. The Pick: Auburn

Mississippi State (1-3) at Alabama (5-0), 6 p.m., ESPN

The Tide continues to roll. There’s no reason to think they won’t continue to roll in this game. After stunning LSU and Bo Pelini’s strange defensive philosophy in the season opener the Bulldogs have fallen on hard times. The Pick: Alabama

Missouri (2-2) at Florida (2-1), 6:30 p.m., SEC Alternate

Florida is finally back on the field after fighting some COVID issues. Missouri is a dangerous team. The Pick: Florida

Ole Miss (1-4) at Vanderbilt (0-3), 3 p.m., SEC Network

Lane Kiffin was fined for retweeting a negative tweet about the SEC officiating. The SEC has their official’s backs, but maybe it’s time they had the back of some of the coaches who are getting losses placed on their teams because of imcompetent officiating. The Pick: Ole Miss