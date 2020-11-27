SEC Predictions For Week 13

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas isn’t playing this week due to COVID issues, but there’s six games on the schedule.
Last week, I went 5-1 only incorrectly picking the Razorbacks to beat LSU. Here’s this week’s picks and network with all times CT.
Kentucky (3-5) at Florida (6-1), 11 a.m., ESPN
Florida is on track to meet Alabama in the SEC Championship game. They shouldn’t have much trouble in this one. The Pick: Florida
Vanderbilt (0-7) at Missouri (3-3), 11 a.m., SEC Network
This was supposed to be Arkansas in Columbia, but now these two teams will makeup a game postponed earlier in year. The Pick: Missouri
Auburn (5-2) at Alabama (7-0), 2:30 p.m., CBS
No Nick Saban in this game. He has COVID so the Tide will try to continue to roll without him. Auburn has a good record in part because of good play and also in part because of help from the offiicals. The Pick: Alabama
Mississippi State (2-5) at Ole Miss (3-4), 3 p.m., SEC Network
It seems odd for this not to be the last game of the regular season for these two teams. Both teams have new head coaches this year. The Pick: Ole Miss
LSU (3-3) at Texas A&M (5-1), 6 p.m., ESPN
The Aggies have been solid this year. They can make a case for the second-best team in the SEC since they defeated the Gators. The Pick: Texas A&M
Georgia (5-2) at South Carolina (2-6), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
The Gamecocks have an interim head coach, but that didn’t help them last week when they lost again. Georgia isn’t playing very well right now though following a loss to Florida and mounting injuries. The Pick: Georgia