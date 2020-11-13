SEC Predictions for Week 11

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC has gone from a full slate of games this week to only three due to COVID.

With four games postponed the question is starting to be what is the future of the season? Hopefully this week is just a bump in the road and the season gets back on track next week.

I went 3-1 last week correctly picking the Hogs to beat Tennessee. I missed the Florida win over Georiga. I had the Bulldogs.

This week’s predictions with all times Central.

Arkansas (3-3) at Florida (4-1), 6 p.m., ESPN

This will be a hard game for the Razorbacks, but it would be a great story if Feleipe Franks went back to Gainesville and got a win. The Pick: Florida

Vanderbilt (0-5) at Kentucky (2-4), 11 a.m., SEC Network

Kentucky will be playing with a heavy heart following the death of one of its coaches. Vandy is having a very rough season. The Pick: Kentucky

South Carolina (2-4) at Ole Miss (2-4), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

This should be a good game. Ole Miss has an explosive offense, but not much of a defense. Lane Kiffin will have them ready to play. The Pick: Ole Miss