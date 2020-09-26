SEC Predictions for Week 1

FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC football season is finally here after months of speculation it might not happen.
The season will begin today with all 14 schools in action. Here’s the picks and all times Central.
Georgia at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Georgia is the obvious heavy favorite and that is understandable. No one really knows what to expect from the Hogs, but I think they could make this a more competitive game than most think. The Pick: Georgia
Florida at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN
Florida is supposed to be one of the best teams in the SEC this year while Ole Miss, like the Hogs, has a new coach. Should be interesting game. The Pick: Florida
Kentucky at Auburn, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Both these teams are ranked with the Wildcats No. 23 and Auburn at No. 8. Gus Malzahn tries to get Auburn off to fast start. The Pick: Auburn
Mississippi State at LSU, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Mississippi State is one of the four SEC schools with a new coach. Mike Leach will try his hand in the SEC. The Bulldogs have pretty good talent and could make this game interesting. The Pick: LSU
Alabama at Missouri, 6 p.m., ESPN
Missouri is the fourth school to have a new head coach. He will get introduced to Nick Saban today. This will be Roll Tide type day. The Pick: Alabama
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC Alternate
The Aggies are at home and Jimbo Fisher will likely lead his team to a big win tonight. The Pick: Texas A&M
Tennessee at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Honestly this could be the most competitive game of the day. Tennessee is the favorite, but South Carolina can be a tough place to win. Can the Vols continue their hot streak from end of last season? The Pick: Tennessee