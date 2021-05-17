SEC Power Rankings, Hogs Still at Top as Regular Season Nears End

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas remains on top of the SEC Power Rankings as the final weekend of the regular season begins on Thursday.
All the teams will end the regular season on Saturday. Arkansas is No. 1 in the nation and certainly No. 1 in the SEC having not lost a series this season. What makes that even more incredible is where they have won series. Louisiana Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee are all tough places to play.
Here’s the May 17 Power Rankings.
- Arkansas (39-10, 19-8) — The Razorbacks will host Florida this week end the regular season. The Gators are a talented team. This should be a great series. The Hogs took two of three at Tennessee this past weekend. Last Week: 1
- Vanderbilt (36-12, 17-9) — These have been my top two teams all season. Vandy trails the Vols by a half game in the SEC East because they had a game against Alabama rained out. It is worrisome if you are Vandy fan that they have lost their last two SEC series. They lost two of three to Florida and then same this past weekend against Ole Miss. They will host Kentucky this weekend. Last Week: 2
- Tennessee (39-13, 18-9) — A good case could be made to put them No. 2 in the rankings. If not for them losing two of three just a month ago to Vandy I would move them up. They finish up the regular season at South Carolina which is a tough place to win. Last Week: 4
- Mississippi State (36-13, 17-10) — How do you lose two of three against Missouri if you are Mississippi State? I almost put them No. 5 and put Florida, who they didn’t face this season, ahead of them. They will be at Alabama this week and really need to look better in that series. Last Week: 3
- Florida (35-16, 17-10) — They haven’t lost a series since the April 9-11 one against Tennessee. They have since won every series including one against Vanderbilt. They won two of the three against Georgia this past weekend. Big series at Arkansas this week. Last Week: 5
- Ole Miss (36-15, 16-11) — They will finish up at Georgia this week against a very dangerous squad. Ole Miss has been up and down. They lost two of three to LSU, swept South Carolina, lost two of three to Texas A&M and then won two of three this past weekend against Vanderbilt. Last Week: 6
- South Carolina (31-18, 15-12) — Another team that can be up and down some, but they are capable of beating any team in the nation. The Gamecocks are a tough team who will fight you for nine innings each game. They will host Tennessee this weekend for three in a big series. Last Week: 7
- Alabama (29-19, 12-14) — The Tide will host Mississippi State this weekend. They fell to LSU in two of three this past weekend. The 16-1 win over Arkansas is still probably the most impressive game this season. This was tough putting them ahead of Georgia and Kentucky. Last Week: 10
- Georgia (29-20, 12-15) — The Bulldogs are a very dangerous team. Them being this low just shows you how strong the SEC is. They have lost consecutive series to Auburn, Arkansas and Florida. They will host Ole Miss this weekend. Last Week: 8
- LSU (32-19, 11-16) — The Tigers started off slowly in SEC play due to injuries among other things. They beat Alabama two of three this past weekend and probably should be ranked ahead of them. They will beat Texas A&M this weekend with a chance to make a big jump in the rankings. Last Week: 11
- Kentucky (27-20, 11-16) — The Wildcats drop two spots after being swept at home by South Carolina this past weekend. It doesn’t get any easier this week as they finish up on road at Vanderbilt. Last Week: 9
- Auburn (22-25, 8-19) — They move ahead of Texas A&M after winning two against the Aggies this past weekend. They have a chance for more success this weekend when they go to Missouri. Last Week: 13
- Texas A&M (28-25, 8-19) — The Aggies will host LSU this weekend. They lost two of three to Auburn this past weekend on the road. Despite their record, the Aggies are a threat to beat any team. Last Week: 12
- Missouri (14-33, 7-20) — Their most impressive weekend was this past weekend when they took two of three from Mississippi State. They lost 10 games in a row before winning the final pair against Mississippi State. They also won a series earlier in year against the Aggies. Last Week: 14